More Details On The Fatal Car Crash Tammy Sytch Was In

Police suspect WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was intoxicated when she caused a fatal three-car crash in Ormond Beach, Florida on Friday, March 25.

As noted before, Ormond Beach Police say Sytch failed to stop around 8:28pm while driving southbound on U.S. 1, just north of Granada Boulevard that Friday night, when she crashed into a stopped vehicle. That vehicle then crashed into the vehicle in front of it. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a blood sample, which police are using to investigate if Sytch was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology results are pending, and police have requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of Sytch’s samples. The results will be made available once the department receives them, and criminal charges may be filed.

In an update, TMZ Sports has obtained police documents that show Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz, when she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was stopped at a stoplight. The Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light.

The driver of the Kia was 75 year old Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, who was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the wreck. Lasseter is survived a daughter and two grandchildren, among others.

The driver and passengers of the Yukon complained of neck, back, side and head injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. Sytch was taken to the same hospital as the victim, but with unknown injuries.

Police say two witnesses saw Sytch “driving at a high rate of speed” before crashing into the Kia.

Police also say they believe Sytch was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the wreck. A spokesperson for the Ormond Beach Police Department said they are actively investigating the crash, and that toxicology results could ultimately lead to criminal charges against Sytch.

Sytch’s boyfriend lives in Florida.