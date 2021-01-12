More Details On The Latest CoronaVirus Outbreak Affecting WWE

There are said to be at least four positive COVID-19 cases from WWE in the most recent outbreak.

We noted on Monday how there was a coronavirus outbreak that was reportedly affecting WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. This came after WWE announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had entered into quarantine following his positive diagnosis. Besides McIntyre, there are reportedly three other wrestlers who have tested positive from WWE.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that one of the positive cases is from WWE NXT. One case is a “big star” that has already returned and gone through quarantine, and the other is a SmackDown Superstar who was booked for last week’s show but pulled from the taping. Ringside News adds that the SmackDown Superstar is currently involved in a storyline on TV, but they have not been publicly identified.

There may be more contract tracing cases from within WWE. The aforementioned cases are all positive now, or have tested positive recently. It’s unlikely that some of the Legends from last week’s RAW have picked up the virus from WWE. It’s believed that McIntyre tested positive on Sunday, the day before RAW, as all employees are required to take COVID-19 tests before working tapings. McIntyre noted on RAW last night in a pre-recorded message that he has no symptoms, and will see fans soon.