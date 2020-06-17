More Details On WWE CoronaVirus Testing, MVP Comments

Some WWE employees reportedly had to wait up to three hours to undergo COVID-19 testing on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center, according to Gary Cassidy on Twitter. Cassidy also noted that there have since been “multiple re-writes” this week’s WWE TV content. As noted, WWE was set to resume tapings today after canceling them on Tuesday due to a recent positive test from a WWE NXT developmental talent.

It was reported earlier, via PWInsider, that Tuesday was a very long day for many at the Performance Center due to the coronavirus testing. It was also noted that the testing process seemed to get better as the day went on.

On a related note, MVP took to Instagram today and posted the following video to confirm that he does not have COVID-19. He wrote, “Aaaaaaand the results are IN!!!!! Ya man is NEGATIVE for Coviid-19!”