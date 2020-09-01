More Details On WWE Pushing Keith Lee On RAW

As noted on Monday, it was reported, via Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon told Randy Orton to make Keith Lee a star in their match at WWE Payback on Sunday, which Lee won clean in under 7 minutes.

In an update, it was noted by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda that Lee is said to be “very well-liked” backstage, by WWE higher-ups and other Superstars.

Regarding Lee’s planned push, word is that he is in line for a “big, but steady push” to the top of the red brand. WWE recently changed Lee’s theme song and look, after negative feedback to what he came to the main roster with after SummerSlam, and word now is that his appearance may be “tweaked” more as they move forward.