More Going On Behind The Scenes With Vince McMahon At WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE RAW in Boston last Monday and it was reported that he was only there to see John Cena.

Dave Meltzer appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event to discuss the latest wrestling news, including Vince McMahon’s visit to RAW.

Meltzer discussed the public reason that was provided for McMahon’s visit. Meltzer stated that a company official told him McMahon was there for other reasons.

Regarding Vince visiting Cena, Meltzer said, “That’s what they want you to believe…Triple H was in charge. But I mean, he has influence on stuff now and Triple H has even said so. You know, they talk about it. Triple H is the one in charge but Vince offers his opinion. And that’s natural.” Meltzer continued, “I talked to somebody there, you know about that, like that night, and it was just like, that’s what they want you to believe. But, you know, Levesque is the one in charge. He was the one giving all the orders and everything like that, but Vince was there and whatever that means long run, you know, we’ll see.”

Meltzer was asked if he thought Cena was the sole reason he was there. He replied, “I’m just kind of told it’s more than that. When I said that’s what they want you to believe, that means that there’s more to it than that.”

Many have suggested that the Omos vs. Brock Lesnar match is evidence that Vince was involved in some of the changes to the WrestleMania card that took place in recent weeks. Although it has not been confirmed, there are indications that Vince has more power over creative.

