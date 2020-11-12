More Legends Close To Undertaker Attending Survivor Series

WWE reportedly has plans for more Legends to attend the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view for The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment to celebrate his 30th anniversary.

We noted earlier in the week how Savio Vega would be attending Survivor Series for the “Final Farewell” as he is one of Taker’s good friends from the business. Now PWInsider has revealed two more names that will be at Survivor Series – Kane and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Taker’s legendary friends, but we will keep you updated. There’s also still no word on if the “Final Farewell” segment will lead to one final match for The Deadman.