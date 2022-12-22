More Matches Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Show (12/23/2022)

You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for the special holiday-themed, year-end “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Rampage this coming Friday night.
Following the special AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 special event on Wednesday night at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, new matches and segments were confirmed for Friday’s one-hour AEW on TNT television program.
The updated lineup for AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash 2022 looks as follows:
AEW RAMPAGE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW (12/23/2022)* $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale
* Jade Cargill (C) vs. Vertvixen (TBS Women’s Title)
* The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
* We’ll hear from Wardlow
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night starting at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash 2022 results coverage from San Antonio, TX.
.@TheLethalJay & @RealJeffJarrett are challenging @Bowens_Official & @RealBillyGunn THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/M5ZWcqyS82
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
Is #Hangman Adam Page joining the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale at #AEWRampage this Friday?!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/J4W0PBcXUr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022