More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week's AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced the addition of several matches.
Featured below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday night’s show.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
* IWGP United States title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
* AEW International title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher
* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
* Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale
* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
* Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry
