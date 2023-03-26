More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced the addition of several matches.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday night’s show.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW

* IWGP United States title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* AEW International title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.