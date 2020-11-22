More Names Set For The Undertaker’s Farewell, Snoop Dogg – Taker Live Stream

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Rikishi, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are in Orlando, FL for The Undertaker’s final farewell at Survivor Series.

It was previously reported that Savio Vega, Kurt Angle, The Godfather, and Kane would also be in attendance.

– The Undertaker did an Instagram Live stream with rapper Snoop Dogg and you can check out some highlights below:

Snoop Dogg and Undertaker discussing women’s wrestling… Undertaker praises Sasha Banks and Bayley pic.twitter.com/9TIjw7JHAc — 🔴 WRESTLE TRIBE 🔴 (@WrestleTribe) November 22, 2020

Snoop Dogg and Undertaker discussing how entertainment helps end racism by uniting people together. Undertaker says there’s currently too much division based on political party and we’d all do better if we could find some common ground. pic.twitter.com/8RJNVCqwaP — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 22, 2020