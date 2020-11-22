More Names Set For The Undertaker’s Farewell, Snoop Dogg – Taker Live Stream

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Rikishi, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are in Orlando, FL for The Undertaker’s final farewell at Survivor Series.

It was previously reported that Savio Vega, Kurt Angle, The Godfather, and Kane would also be in attendance.

– The Undertaker did an Instagram Live stream with rapper Snoop Dogg and you can check out some highlights below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR