Latest Backstage News On Aliyah And Mandy Rose Switching Brands

Several members of the WWE NXT roster were surprised to see Mandy Rose make her return on last night’s show.

As we’ve noted, Rose returned on last night’s NXT show and participated in two segments. It was reported today that there appears to have been a roster trade with Rose going to NXT, and Aliyah being called up to RAW. Last night’s episode also saw Aliyah snap and turn on Robert Stone after she and Jessi Kamea failed to defeat Kayden Carter and Jessi Kamea.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that members of the NXT locker room were very surprised to see Rose added back to the roster. Word from multiple sources now, including PWInsider, is that she is back for good on the NXT brand.

Regarding Aliyah, her main roster call-up has been rumored internally for well over a month. It was said that Aliyah made a good impression on officials during a scouting trip. By last night, the heavy speculation among the wrestlers was that she was moving up to RAW.