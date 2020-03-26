More News On WWE Tapings In Florida & “Stay At Home” Order

As noted, Orange County, FL officials have issued a “stay at home” order that will go into effect tonight at 11pm ET. Orange County includes Orlando and Winter Park, where the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University are located.

The order is scheduled to expire on Thursday, April 9. Ryan Satin of WWE Backstage noted on Twitter that WWE has already filmed matches for the April 6 post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW.

It was also noted that it appears WWE will continue to film at the WWE Performance Center once the order is lifted on April 9. The post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX will air on April 10.

The order going into affect tonight is why WWE has been filming several shows early, including WrestleMania 36. We noted before how WWE reportedly filmed several of the top WrestleMania 36 matches on Wednesday, with the second set of WrestleMania tapings scheduled for today. Satin noted that they have also filmed a few of the off-site matches already, which could be the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, among others.

There’s still no official word on which matches will air on Saturday and which will air on Sunday, but we will keep you updated as new information comes in. WWE will be able to edit the final match listing any way they want because they are taping everything ahead. Night One of WrestleMania 36 will air on Saturday, April 4 and Night Two will air on Sunday, April 5. WWE still has not indicated that there will be a Kickoff pre-show, but there is still time to announce one. WrestleMania 36 is currently scheduled to start at 7pm ET on both nights, via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.