More NXT Wrestlers At Raw, Bianca Belair On The Street Profits Championship Win, Baron Corbin

– Below is a bonus scene from “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” that premieres on the WWE Network at 10am ET this Sunday, focusing on the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that became WWE NXT.

This clip features King Baron Corbin and former FCW President Steve Keirn, the former alligator hunter Skinner. They recall Corbin’s eye-opening introduction to alligators in the wild.

– We noted before that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and NXT Superstar Bianca Belair were backstage for last night’s RAW in Brooklyn. Riddle was there for unrelated business and Belair was there to see her husband, Montez Ford of The Street Profits, capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy.

In an update, NXT Superstars Vanessa Borne and Mansoor were also backstage, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why they were brought to RAW, or if it was related to why Riddle was there. On a related note, Charlotte Flair was backstage at RAW this week, despite not appearing. While it was reported that she was not at RAW, she indicated on her Instagram Story that she was there. Flair should return to RAW TV next week or she could possibly appear on NXT this Wednesday to continue the WrestleMania 36 feud with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

– Speaking of Belair being at RAW, she took to Twitter today to comment on husband Montez Ford winning the RAW Tag Team Titles last night.

She wrote, “My Husband @montezfordwwe is a #RAW Tag Team Champion! So happy I could be there to share this moment with you! [face throwing a kiss emoji] This is going to be a fun journey! #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins”

You can see Bianca Belair's full tweet below, which includes photos from The Street Profits' backstage championship photo shoot: