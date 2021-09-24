More On Fox Airing A Preview For The WWE King Of The Ring

As reported before, FOX is scheduled to air a WWE King of the Ring preview special during the weekend of 10/1-10/3 to hype the upcoming return of the tournament.

In an update, FOX5 in NYC now has the special listed for Sunday, October 3 at 4:30 PM ET. It will be called King Of The Ring Countdown, and will air in different timeslots for different markets. Viewers should check their local listings for details.

The King of the Ring countdown special is scheduled to air for 1 hour. Here is the official synopsis: “Documentary-style programming showcases the greatest from the WWE, covering the best moments, wrestler profiles and an all-access look at premier events.”

It’s been reported that the finals for the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the finals for the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament will be held at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. The tournaments would reportedly begin in early October, with the SmackDown season premiere and the RAW season premiere episodes.