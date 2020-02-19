More on Matt Hardy’s WWE Status and Plans for the Raw Segment with Randy Orton

Fightful reports that the original plan was for the Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton No Holds Barred match on Raw to take place as advertised and it was supposed to run for multiple segments. However, Vince McMahon made the call to scrap the match and just have Orton attack Hardy again.

The result would have likely seen Orton defeat Hardy. There is no word on why McMahon made the change but I was told that there were some people in the company who felt that a Hardy vs. Orton match would make the attack from the previous week seem meaningless since it was similar to how Edge was attacked and he has not appeared on TV in weeks. As previously noted, the attack from the previous week was supposed to be Hardy’s swan song with the company but plans changed when McMahon saw the quarter hour ratings. At that point is when the decision was made to bring Hardy back to TV this week.

McMahon is adamant that this week’s attack from Orton is Hardy’s last TV appearance with the company unless he decides to sign a new contract. At this point, it doesn’t look like he will sign a new deal and he will be a free agent on March 1st.

