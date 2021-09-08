More On Vince McMahon Missing This Week’s RAW

While Vince McMahon was not present at the FTX Arena in Miami for Monday’s Labor Day edition of RAW, the WWE Chairman & CEO did still help out with creative for the show.

We noted before how Vince was not backstage for RAW, and that Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard was in charge of the show.

In an update, PWInsider adds that Vince was still involved with giving feedback and making some changes to the script. Prichard did run the actual taping.

On a related note, the Tag Team Turmoil match was originally planned to be the main event of RAW and get a lot of TV time. The match ended up being the opening match and the main event of RAW, and did carry over several segments.