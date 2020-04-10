More On WWE TV Taping At The Performance Center

As noted, WWE began another lengthy set of TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier today. It’s believed that the tapings will run until late next week.

Besides WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown being taped, the plan was to also tape new WWE Main Event and 205 Live episodes, according to PWInsider. If all works out as planned, the tapings should take WWE through to the May 10 Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Talents began traveling in to Orlando on Wednesday morning, while local talents who live in Florida are driving directly in for tapings they’re needed at.

In some cases, WWE will be taping as many as 4 episodes, cleaning the Performance Center and changing ring ropes, canvas and aprons as they go. While they’re taping new content, it’s believed they will continue to air replays of WWE pay-per-view matches with the new content on RAW and SmackDown.

It’s also believed that Money In the Bank could end up happening at the Performance Center. We noted on Thursday how the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland officially canceled the pay-per-view. WWE has still advertised the event for May 10, but no new location has been confirmed. Once these tapings have wrapped, WWE will have time to strategize and plan their next moves as they continue to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.