More Possible Spoilers For The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

– Shane McMahon is the latest name that has been spotted in Houston, TX for the Royal Rumble festivities, according to PWInsider.com. McMahon has not been seen on television since the first episode of Smackdown on FOX.

– A photo is floating around on social media of former WWE star MVP’s logo flashing on the screen at Minute Maid Park in Houston. MVP has lived in the Houston area and was backstage at a WWE live event in Houston last year.