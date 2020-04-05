More Reactions To The Bone Yard Match At Wrestlemania 36

The first-ever Boneyard Match from Night One of WWE’s WrestleMania 36 continues to be the hottest topic coming out of Saturday’s show. We noted earlier at this link how Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reacted to the match.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon congratulated everyone involved with the show and thanked The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Triple H, Metallica and the rest of the crew behind the unique match.

She wrote, “Congratulations to everyone involved in #WrestleMania night 1, especially @undertaker, @AJStylesOrg, @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE, @TripleH @Metallica& the entire crew involved in the #boneyard match, it was incredible! #innovation #reimagine #passion I can’t wait 4 part 2!”

AEW star Evil Uno of The Dark Order also reacted to the match.

“Evil Uno enjoys cinematic pro wrestling,” he wrote.

WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic called Taker vs. AJ one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time.

He wrote, “Undertaker vs AJ was one of the best @WrestleMania matches of all time.”

Taker’s wife Michelle McCool responded to a Nia Jax tweet during the match and wrote, “Gonna get him when he least expects it! Ole @AJStylesOrg is one of those – always been nice to my face, talk trash when I’m not there….he’ll regret it (& I’ll have smile on my face) [laughing emoji]”

Below are more reactions from Foley, Jax, Xavier Woods, Austin Theory, Curt Hawkins, Riddick Moss, Joe Coffey, Taynara Conti, Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, and Sasha Banks:

