More Spoilers Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s tapings of WWE SmackDown will take place from Detroit. These tapings will feature both the live episode that will air tonight as well as a taping for the episode that will air the following week. Next week’s episode will be the go-home show for WWE Clash at The Castle.

We mentioned that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is expected to work the tapings in some capacity. The following are some updated spoiler notes for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Ronda Rousey’s storyline suspension is scheduled to be lifted on the second taping, to air next week

* The Viking Raiders are scheduled to wrestle on the second taping

* A two year title celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled for the second taping. Arrivals for the celebration are scheduled to be threaded throughout the taping

* A skybox is scheduled to be used for the first taping to air tonight

Click here for the current announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.