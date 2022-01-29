More Stars Backstage For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tommaso Ciampa is backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Kansas City, according to PWInsider. It was previously reported that Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Io Shirai & Dakota Kai would be at the show, but Ciampa was also brought in. There is no word on if the NXT stars will appear on TV or just work dark matches.

RAW star Kevin Owens is also backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. He teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat The Usos last week but there is no confirmation that he will be appearing on TV tonight.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on SmackDown.