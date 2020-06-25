More Stars Barred From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, QT Marshall and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley were pulled from this week’s AEW Dynamite taping after being exposed to someone showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Moxley, whose wife Renee Young tested positive for the virus, voluntarily removed himself from appearing.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that due to Marshall’s exposure to the virus, AEW also barred Anna Jay, Alan Angels, Lee Johnson, and anyone else who is a student of Marshall.

In the past, they’ve been at ringside to serve as the audience. As of this writing, there’s no word on if any of these people have been tested in addition to not appearing at the tapings.