More Updates For Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV: Final Card

Edge defeated Jey Uso on tonight’s SmackDown to be named the Special Enforcer for Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match at Sunday’s Fastlane PPV.

WWE has also announced a No Holds Barred stipulation for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre at the PPV.

A new championship match has also been added to the Fastlane PPV card with Mustafa Ali challenging United States Champion Riddle.

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV-

-Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Daniel Bryan (Special Enforcer: Edge)

-Intercontinental Championship: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews

-United States Championship: Matt Riddle (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

-No Holds Barred: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins