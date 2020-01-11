More Woman Come Forward To Address Tessa Blanchard

Black Rose aka La Rosa Negra, the wrestler who Tessa Blanchard allegedly used a racial slur against in Japan, commented on the accusations made by Allysin Kay:

@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so Much!!!!…….

That Story!!!!…. Yes, that's happens on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard do not Remember it … Can I!..

I am not a Mean Girl with any Coworkers around the world .

Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness https://t.co/wGnSnmNhvg

— La Black Rose from Puerto Rico (@LaAbusadoradePR) 11 January 2020