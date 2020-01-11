More Woman Come Forward To Address Tessa Blanchard

Black Rose aka La Rosa Negra, the wrestler who Tessa Blanchard allegedly used a racial slur against in Japan, commented on the accusations made by Allysin Kay:
@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so Much!!!!…….
That Story!!!!…. Yes, that's happens on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard do not Remember it … Can I!..
I am not a Mean Girl with any Coworkers around the world .
Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness https://t.co/wGnSnmNhvg
— La Black Rose from Puerto Rico (@LaAbusadoradePR) 11 January 2020
WWE NXT UK star Isla Dawn also commented on the accusations:
As someone who experienced your bullying firsthand, received regular verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours spread about me, dealt with multiple attempts by you to blacklist me from other companies, (plus more), I just pray you now follow your own advice. https://t.co/MWtmUKLOyf
— Isla Dawn (@IslaDawn) 11 January 2020