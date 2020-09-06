More Wrestlers React To WWE Banning Third Party Platforms For Their Talents

Numerous Superstars have taken to Twitter to comment on WWE’s recent ban of third party platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Cameo.

Now, several more former WWE Superstars, including Maria Kanellis and Fred Rosser (Darren Young) have chimed in. You can check out their tweets below:

So, much in wrestling is in the shadows. Fear and abuse of power is their main control mechanism. If WWE fires a woman 2 months postpartum, who wouldn’t they fire? https://t.co/vvbk3eScpp — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) September 5, 2020

I thought we’re about putting smiles on people’s faces? Love you Mick #BlockTheHate https://t.co/SbjDgvU6IS pic.twitter.com/Gv23SwOeQJ — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) September 5, 2020