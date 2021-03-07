More Wrestlers Seemingly Tease An AEW Appearance

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kurt Angle has fueled internet speculation about him being the “major star” that will be signing with AEW at the Revolution PPV with a teaser video that was published to Twitter.

Bully Ray and Pat McAfee, two names that have also been rumored to be the “major star” debuting for AEW, have also posted cryptic videos. Bully Ray posted an old ECW video clip with the term “revolution” being used in it. McAfee’s video shows him packing wrestling gear into a bag.