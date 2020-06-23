More Wrestling Personalities Comment On Joey Ryan Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Joey Janela and Ryan Nemeth commented on the accusations made against Joey Ryan. Candice LeRae also made a statement that was presumably made in regards to Ryan.

More people in the wrestling industry have since commented on the situation:

Disappointment and betrayal. A 20 year relationship gone. Joseph Ryan Meehan do the right thing; turn yourself in. To the victims please reach out to authorities and press charges. Start the process. #JoeyRyan #SpeakingOut — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) June 22, 2020

Along with being incredibly stupid and juvenile, the idea of calling a “boobplex” turned my stomach. But I went along with it, because. To anyone who was in a match with him that I called and was targeted by him, I’m sorry. — Rich Bocchini (@RichBocchini) June 22, 2020

I’ve disliked Joey Ryan for years. I’ve told him to his face many times. Why? Because I’ve know gals who’s he’s been involved with. It’s not my story to tell but I’m glad everything is coming out. His little buddies can kiss my butt too. They knew and didn’t care. — Shelly Martinez (@ShellyFromCali) June 22, 2020