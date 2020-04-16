More Wrestling Stars Comment On The Fink’s Passing

As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69.

Triple H took to Twitter and remembered The Fink as someone who made it special for wrestlers.

“You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything…especially your friendship,” Triple H wrote.

Big E also commented on how Fink was behind-the-scenes.

He wrote, “Fink was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn’t have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage. I’m grateful to have known him.”

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Instagram to praise Fink as the best ever.

Edge wrote, “I will miss this man. Howard Finkel was the voice @christian4peeps and I emulated when we performed our own ring introductions for our living room or side yard(depending on the weather) wrestling “shows”. I know there’s an entire generation of kids, now grizzled adults who did the same thing. He was “our voice”. When I debuted in the WWE and I heard Howard’s voice introduce Edge, I welled up. THAT’S when it became real that I’d made it. I will never forget the goosebumps I had the night on a house show at The Skydome when he said “and NEEEEEEWWWW Intercontinental Champion”. Our first tag title win at WrestleMania of all places. The voice? Howard. More importantly than all of that, he was my friend. He was a genuine, warm and compassionate man who absolutely LOVED his job. I remember standing with him nightly behind the curtain with a bunch of the boys firing him up as Welcome to the Jungle played for his ring intro music. This hurts. The Fink. The best. Ever.”

AEW’s Matt Hardy wrote, “Saddened about the passing of my friend & colleague, Howard “The Fink” Finkel. Fink was my main contact when I first starting getting myself & Jeff booked as extras in the mid 90s. Howard always took great care of us & had a soft spot in his heart The Hardy Boyz. #RIPFink”

2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL called The Fink the first great ring announcer.

“The first great ring announcer is gone. RIP @wwe Hall of Famer Howard Finkel,” JBL wrote.

Below are the full posts from Edge, Triple H, Big E, Titus O’Neil, The Singh Brothers, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, Johnny Gargano, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, Zack Ryder, Scott Stanford, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, JBL, Santino Marella, Paige, Dolph Ziggler, Renee Young, and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley:

