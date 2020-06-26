More WWE PPV Replays Airing On FS1

While FOX Sports has canceled the WWE Backstage series on FS1, they are still airing classic WWE content on Tuesday nights. The 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air next Tuesday, June 30 at 8pm ET. That event featured then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair vs. then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and more. FS1 will then air the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Tuesday, July 7 at 8pm ET. That event featured the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, John Cena vs. then-WWE Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Chris Jericho in a cage above the ring, and more. FS1 aired the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Tuesday night but viewership is not available because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
The Undertaker Reveals Which Wrestler Took Years Off His Career
The Undertaker revealed that his program with Giant Gonzalez took years off his career, during an appearance on the NotSam podcast. Here’s what he...
Latest News On Renee Young Having Covid-19 and Jon Moxley’s Status
As PWMania.com previously reported, Renee Young revealed on Twitter that she has Covid-19. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more details regarding the situation: *...
Renee Young Reveals She Has CoronaVirus
WWE's Renee Young indicated on Twitter that she has the coronavirus. She took to Twitter tonight and commented on the difficult week she's had...
Alexa Bliss Responds To Threatening Message From A Fan
Alexa Bliss responded to a fan's threatening message on Twitter in regards to her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. The fan had asked Bliss about her...
Charlotte Flair Clarifies How Long She Will Be Gone From WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, the angle on this week's WWE RAW with Nia Jax injuring Charlotte Flair's arm was reportedly done to write Charlotte...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com