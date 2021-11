WWE has released several main roster Superstars, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The following names were released this evening – Karrion Kross, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, and Harry Smith.

Furthermore, the following WWE NXT Superstars were also cut – Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

As noted, WWE has also released Scarlett Boudreaux, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet and Ember Moon.