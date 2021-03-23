Most Memorable Betting Upsets In WrestleMania History

Wrestlemania 26 was a watershed event in wrestlemania history. No, it had nothing to do with Shawn Michaels’ pants, magnificent though they were. This was the first time that online sportsbooks started posting betting lines on the internet.

The idea of betting on wrestlemania is something that some still struggle with conceptually. How, they ask, can you bet on the outcome when the events unfolding are scripted? We could answer that with another question related to betting on what will happen next in a TV drama series. The point is that the storywriters know how to throw in some tales of the unexpected, and simply checking the Betsson odds for the most likely outcome is no guarantee of how things will actually unfold.

Still not convinced? Take a look through these incredible betting upsets from wrestlemania events over the past 10 years, and then say whether you’d prefer to be the punter or the bookmaker!

Wrestlemania 28 – Kane ousts Orton

Back in 2012, Kane was in the twilight of his career. The general view was that he’d been set up just so that Randy Orton could knock him down. Looking back, it could be that the bookmakers could smell something in the wind, as the 3/1 odds on Kane were not over generous. As it turned out, Kane bewildered us all, in a victory that still makes little sense. It resulted in the program being extended so that Orton could put things to rights the following month.

Wrestlemania 34 – Flair undoes Asuka

Arriving at wrestlemania fresh from a Royal Rumble win and having it all go wrong is something we’ve seen time and again. In fact, these could be perfect conditions to search for when you’re looking to back an underdog. Anyone who took the 17/4 odds and backed Charlotte Flair during Wrestlemania 34 was handsomely rewarded. Asuka felt the loss greatly and it took her several events to return to her best. Flair, meanwhile has gone on to achieve worldwide fame.

Wrestlemania 29 – Henry surprises Rybeck – and everyone else

17/4 were also the odds being offered at Wrestlemania 29 for Mark Henry to prevail over Rybeck. This encounter had a similar feel to Orton / Kane, and the result was just as surprising. Keep in mind that Henry was definitely approaching the end of his career. That night, however, he was king of the world.

Wrestlemania 30: Lesnar takes down The Undertaker

We had to mention it, this was the encounter that even got the attention of the mainstream sport channels. In case you have spent recent years under a rock, The Undertaker arrived with a 22-0 record. Lesnar was an 11/1 shot to end that run. We’re still shaking our head about him doing it.

Wrestlemania 32 – Zack Ryder overcomes the world

That, at least, was the way it seemed. With Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Sin Cara, Kevin Owens, and Stardust on the card, you might as well have backed your grandmother for the win. If, however, you had sunk a $10 bill on Zack Ryder, it would have netted you a clear $330. It’s the biggest upset wrestlemania has ever seen – at least, so far.