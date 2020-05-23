Most Shocking “Holy Sh*t” Moments In ROH, Dragon Lee Featured, Kevin Eck

– Kevin Eck has posted his latest column on ROHWrestling.com. In it, he notes that ROH Trivia Night will take place on Zoom on May 28th at 7 PM ET. Interested teams should email rohtrivia@gmail.com with your team name and the names of the players on your team. Teams should have anywhere from 3-10 players. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, May 27 at 9 AM ET.
– ROH posted the following video, looking at the most shocking “holy sh*t” moments in ROH:
– Saturday night’s edition of ROH TV looked at Dragon Lee and the following matches aired:
* Dragon Lee vs. Kamaitachi (aka Hiromu Takahashi)
* Dragon Lee vs. Bandido vs. Taiji Ishimori at G1 Supercard
* Dragon Lee vs. Shane Taylor at ROH Final Battle 2019
This week on #ROHTV we take it #ROHDayByDay with Dragon Lee!
Dragon Lee looks back at his favorite ROH matches, winning the ROH World Television Championship and more!
