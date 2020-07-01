Mother Of The Bella Twins Has Successful Brain Surgery

Nikki Bella wrote the following on Instagram regarding her and Brie’s mother Kathy having brain surgery:

“Mama Bella had a very successful surgery! Can’t thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can’t wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It’s going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can’t thank you all enough! Feeling very blessed and grateful right now. So relieved and happy. Can’t wait to squeeze my Mom! She’ll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she’s getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family’s rock! We all couldn’t have gotten through today without you! Love you! ❤️”

Nikki previously mentioned that there was a “tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face.” She posted a video and noted that the surgery took longer than expected because doctors wanted to make sure everything was removed.