Motor City Machine Guns React To WWE Debut

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) make their highly-anticipated debut with the company when they defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and Los Garzas (Angel and Berto) in a WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

Shelley and Sabin appeared on the latest edition of the SmackDown Lowdown to talk about a number of topics, including their WWE debut.

Sabin said, “It’s pretty surreal. I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but it’s more than that. This is a goal accomplished for us. It might have taken over 20 years to get here, to get to this position, but being one match away from being number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships? That’s pretty crazy. Just saying it out loud kinda blows my mind a little bit.”

Shelley on their match with #DIY next week:

“We take things one step at a time, but DIY is exactly why we came to WWE. Exactly why we want to declare ourselves the best tag team on the planet, because we beat all the great tag teams that already exist in the WWE Universe. So I apologize to you in advance DIY, but you’re looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions.”

