Mr. Iguana Says WWE Is Bringing Him Straight To The Main Roster

In a rare move, WWE is reportedly planning to bypass NXT entirely for AAA star Mr. Iguana, fast-tracking the popular luchador straight to the main roster due to his surging merchandise sales and fan appeal.

In a new interview with Línea Directa TV, Mr. Iguana shared that WWE officials were impressed with his popularity—especially among children—and have charted a unique path for his career.

“They told me, ‘You’re not going through NXT — you’re heading straight to the main roster,’” Mr. Iguana revealed. “We need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you’re also the fastest-rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards.”

This news follows a promotional vignette that aired during this week’s Monday Night Raw, as well as his appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event. At that show, Iguana teamed with Psycho Clown and Pagano in a losing effort against Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto.

While a direct jump to the main roster is rare, WWE is reportedly betting big on Mr. Iguana’s unique appeal—especially to younger viewers.

“Entering the ring, being up there doing what I have done for 16 years since I started in Culiacán, I felt good. I got up there to have fun and represent my city,” Iguana said. “The United States received me like a ring on a finger. I have nothing to change in my character. I will never change.”

Known for his lizard-themed mask, high-energy performances, and his ever-present puppet sidekick Yezka, Iguana has become a hit with families. His stated mission in WWE isn’t to chase championships—but to make kids smile.

“I want to entertain the kids. That’s what matters most to me.”

With WWE continuing to diversify its talent pool and connect with younger demographics, Mr. Iguana might be one of the company’s most unique signings in years. His full-time main roster debut is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

