‘Mr. McMahon’ Doc Said To Be ‘Absolute Double Shovel Burial,’ Some In WWE Unhappy

As PWMania.com previously reported, Netflix has released the trailer for its six-part docuseries on Vince McMahon. The trailer makes it clear that, despite the fact that the production began years ago, the sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon will be addressed.

During a conversation on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Conrad Thompson stated that he has heard that the documentary will be a “burial” for McMahon, which some people in WWE are not happy about. “It’s a hit piece they don’t like.” Konnan said, “Yeah, because Bill Simmons is doing it. He does what he wants.”

Thompson continued, “[Simmons] is talking to [David] Shoemaker and [Dave] Meltzer. It’s an absolute double shovel burial.”

Disco Inferno added, “I can’t ever pile in on guys like that because I’m in this business because of people like them.” Disco said it bothers him to hear people in the “dirt sheet community” pile on people like Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon “regardless of the bad things they’ve done.”

Thompson stated that he has had to reconcile and, like Chris Benoit, separate the artist from the real person. Thompson said of Vince, “If you read the original report, certainly it was slanted to read a certain way. Either way, it’s hard to read that and not be a little taken aback. Now it’s like okay, not everybody is all good or all bad. He created some real magic for millions of people, myself included. But he wasn’t always a great guy. I think if you go back and look up almost any of our heroes, whether they’re in entertainment, music or whatever, those folks disappoint you. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up enjoying their previous work.”

Thompson said he understands why people can’t go back and watch things from the past because people like McMahon were a part of that history, but that is not his experience.



