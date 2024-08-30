Mr. McMahon Docuseries Director On His Goals In Coming Up With The Netflix Series

Chris Smith, director and executive producer of the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Mr. McMahon,” spoke with Joe Otterson of Variety on a number of topics including his goals in coming up the the series.

Smith said, “The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world.” “Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”