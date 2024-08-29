“Mr. McMahon” Premieres On Netflix Starting 9/25

A new Vince McMahon docu-series is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced this week that “Mr. McMahon,” a new documentary series focusing on the controversy surrounding former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, will premiere on their network starting on September 25, 2024.

The announcement released today reads as follows:

“Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE’s controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations.”