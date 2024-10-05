“Mr. McMahon” Producer On Discovering Origin Of Triple H’s Water Spit While Making Docuseries

“Mr. McMahon” docuseries producer David Shoemaker appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast to talk about a number of topics, including finding out the origin of Triple H’s water spit portion of his entrance as he was working on the docuseries.

Shoemaker said, “Vince has talked before about how his idol, his childhood idol was Dr. Jerry Graham, this wrestler who worked for his dad with the bleach blonde hair and drove the fancy cars and Vince just wanted to be this guy so much. If you watch closely, there is footage of Dr. Jerry Graham entering the ring in which, to me, it looks like he does the original version of Triple H’s water spit. And Triple H has never said that there was an origin story for it, but Dr. Jerry Graham sure does it in that clip. When I saw that the first time, I almost fell over in my chair.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.