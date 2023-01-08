“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Crowned OVW National Heavyweight Champion

“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz is once again the OVW National Heavyweight Champion.

He won back the title at the 2023 OVW Nightmare Rumble PPV on FITE+. He has now held the title two times, earning his 11th title in his pro wrestling career, including 2 Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Title Reigns with The BroMans.

He also formed a new faction that is going by the name, The Godderz Gang, which consists of EC3, OVW Heavyweight Champion Mahabali Shera, OVW Rush Division Champion “Certified” Luke Kurtis, Adam Revolver, and Shannon The Dude.

Godderz issued the following statement:

“HAPPY NEW YEAR…TO MYSELF!!!

FINALLY, MY OVW National Heavyweight Championship Title is back around my waist. Or should I say…back around my 8 PACK ABS!!! I told you it would happen. It was just a matter of time.

Everything is right with the world once again.

Also, you just witnessed the coming together of THEE MOST DOMINANT, MOST DESTRUCTIVE, and MOST POWERFUL FACTION in Wrestling History.

It’s made up of some of the Top Superstars in all of wrestling today:

ME

EC3

THE INDIAN LION MAHABALI SHERA

CERTIFIED LUKE KURTIS

ADAM REVOLVER

and

THE BEST MANAGER in Pro Wrestling today SHANNON THE DUDE.

We are known collectively as THE GODDERZ GANG!!!

Never before have such EXTRAORDINARY talent from around the world all formed a single union this strong and this devastating. Every single member of THE GODDERZ GANG is truly an EXCEPTIONAL ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME TALENT.

Mark my words, we are going to run roughshod over all of OVW and, frankly, all of wrestling!!!

This is a warning to EVERYBODY at OVW and to EVERYBODY in our sport. THE GODDERZ GANG is taking over and there is nothing you can do about it. WE ARE UNSTOPPABLE!!!!!”