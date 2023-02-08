“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Named US Host of New TV Series “The Veteran”

OVW star “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz has been named the U.S. host of the new international TV series “The Veteran.” The show is being produced by Film Volt Ltd., in conjunction with iCOGITATE Productions.

The Veteran has multiple award-winning executives behind-the-series, including the Executive Producer, Director and Cinematographer Mark Busby.

Godderz told PWMania.com, “I am beyond thrilled to be the new US Host of the AMAZING new TV series THE VETERAN. I cannot wait for everyone to see this incredible new production. And I am especially honored to be working alongside my good friend Mark Busby from Film Volt Ltd. who is an absolute genius. I am truly Blessed.”

Here’s a description of the series, “Welcome to “THE VETERAN”…the annual television program where 8 celebrities join a selection of ex-military homeless veterans on the streets of the US and the UK in a bid to create awareness and raise money for the charity Help 4 Homeless Veterans. The aim of the program is not only to help generate awareness and press for the homeless but to help as many of the selected veterans as possible get back on their feet and onto a better road.”

In addition, Godderz also been named Host of the new TV Series Whacked Out and the entire Whacked Out Sports franchise. Whacked Out Sports currently airs on FOX syndication.

Godderz can be seen every Thursday Night 7/6c live on OVW Wrestling on FITE TV.

You can check out the official announcements below, as well as Godderz’s reaction:

After a number of meetings this week I am delighted to announce that good friend Presenter and Professional Wrestling Champion @MrPEC_Tacular Jessie Godderz has become the first Presenter for the US Version of @TheVeteranTVP that's in development with @ICog_Prod pic.twitter.com/4e7GD3NYb2 — FILM VOLT GROUP (@FILMVOLT1) February 7, 2023

After a number of meetings, we are delighted to announce our first US Presenter Professional Wrestling Champion TV Presenter @MrPEC_Tacular to the team Welcome Jessie pic.twitter.com/JhubuEVIXS — The Veteran TV Project (@TheVeteranTVP) February 7, 2023