Mr. Thomas Reflects On WWE Performance Center Tryout Experience

Indie star Mr. Thomas spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about a number of topics, including participating in a WWE tryout in 2018.

Mr. Thomas said, “I think I was involved in the very first tryout that was held at the Performance Center. I am a nobody in this world compared to the talent that was actually in that room that week. Everyone there was amazing. It was insane. I was lucky enough to have done the first one in 2016, the [Performance Center tryout] was in 2018. I didn’t really know what to prepare for the first time around. The second time around, I had all the cheat codes so I knew what the drills were and where my conditioning and cardio should be. It’s the most stressful thing ever because you want to be that cool guy. You want to stand out, but you want to blend in while falling in line, but also being able to do everything that is asked of you. If you have any slip ups or mess ups, to immediately correct them because you want to be known as coachable and teachable. All these things. Everyone does a shitty promo, there is no way out of it. Even if you’re the best promo in the world, it’s kind of nerve-racking being in front of 25 people and five of those are some of the best wrestlers who have ever lived grading you from afar. All the confidence you have walking into that room immediately gets sucked out the second you’re in a suit and tie in front of the camera.”

You can check out Mr. Thomas’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)