MSG Announces Becky Lynch For WWE Event

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for WWE’s upcoming return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. MSG announced today that The Man will be appearing at the Super SmackDown TV taping event on Friday, September 10.

WWE’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena will feature Superstars from RAW and SmackDown. The advertised dark main event is John Cena and The Mysterios vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, in what will be Cena’s final appearance for some time. Other Superstars advertised for Super SmackDown at MSG are WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and more.

As we’ve noted, Lynch is set to be booked as the top women’s division heel on the blue brand moving forward.

Stay tuned for more on Super SmackDown from MSG as we will keep you updated when TV matches are announced.