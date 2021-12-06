MSK To Reveal Their Shaman On This Week’s NXT

Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT will feature the reveal of The Shaman from the recent “Adventures of MSK” segments.

MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter have been featured in weekly comedy vignettes since losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium at Halloween Havoc, showing them on their journey to finding a mysterious shaman. Last week’s NXT saw MSK enter a room where The Shaman was waiting, but all we saw was a shadow. It was then announced during WarGames on Sunday night that we will meet The Shaman this Tuesday.

Carter responded to a fan who said they don’t want to wait to find out who the mystery man is, and said it will be worth the wait. “ITS WORTH IT!!!!! TRUST ME!!!!!!,” Carter wrote.

Lee responded to the segment that aired at WarGames and wrote, “Tune in next week to see what happens next!!! WE FINALLY MEET THE SHAMAN!!!

Stay tuned for more on MSK’s big reveal and Tuesday’s NXT. Below are their related tweets and the promo from WarGames, along with the updated line-up for Tuesday’s show:

* Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner in a Steel Cage match

* The reveal of The Shaman to MSK

* Johnny Gargano “explains everything” to the NXT Universe amid rumors of his departure

* More WarGames fallout and the build to New Year’s Evil

