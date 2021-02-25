MSK’s Tag Team Championships Match No Longer Taking Place Next Week?

Next week’s match for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles is apparently off. WWE had announced that Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK would receive their title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on next Wednesday’s show. However, a backstage segment aired on tonight’s show that saw The Grizzled Young Veterans attack MSK.

James Drake and Zack Gibson, angry over their recent Dusty Rhodes Classic finals loss to Wes Lee and Nash Carter, attacked the newcomers during their interview with McKenzie Mitchell. It was later noted that Lee suffered a broken hand during the backstage attack. Drake and Gibson also revealed that NXT General Manager William Regal issued a “hefty fine” for the attack, but no other details were provided.

It’s worth noting that Lorcan and Burch did not appear this week, and neither did Pete Dunne. There is no word on when MSK will get their title shot, or how long Lee will be out of action. Gibson and Drake went on to defeat Killian Dain and Drake Maverick later in the show.

The title match with Women’s Dusty Classic winners Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai challenging WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler is still on for next Wednesday night.