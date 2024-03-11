Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame will officially welcome Muhammad Ali.

WWE has started announcing names for the Hall of Fame ceremony. Paul Heyman is the most well-known name, as ECW is based in Philadelphia, followed by The US Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham) and Bull Nakano.

WWE announced on Monday (via Variety) that Ali, one of the greatest boxers of all time, will be honored this year.

Ali dabbled in wrestling throughout his life, including an exhibition match against Antonio Inoki in Tokyo in 1976. He later worked for WWE, where he challenged Gorilla Monsoon and was most notable as a special guest referee for the main event of WrestleMania I in 1985, which pitted Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

Ali also appeared at the WCW Collision in Korea pay-per-view event held in North Korea in 1995. Ali died in 2016, at the age of 74.

Additional names will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The ceremony follows SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center during WrestleMania weekend.