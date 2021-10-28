Multiple NXT Stars Announced For WWE’s Upcoming United Kingdom Tour

WWE announced the following regarding the company’s next United Kingdom tour…

Back by popular demand, WWE Live returns to the UK this November! Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars bring the action to the following cities:

Brighton – Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021) 7:30 PM

Sheffield – Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021), 7:30 PM

Birmingham – Utilita Arena (Friday, November 5, 2021), 7:30 PM

London – SSE Arena Wembley (Saturday, November 6, 2021), 7:30 PM

Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena (Sunday, November 7, 2021), 6 PM

Leeds – First Direct Arena (Monday, November 8, 2021), 7:30 PM

Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, November 9, 2021), 7:30 PM

Manchester – AO Arena (Wednesday, November 10, 2021), 7:30 PM

It was announced that WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will be part of the shows in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester. Ciampa will be defending the NXT title against Breakker and Sami Zayn in triple threat matches. WALTER is also being advertised for the same shows except for the one in Manchester.