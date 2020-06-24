Multiple Employees In WWE Reportedly Test Positive For Covid-19

Several WWE employees have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Multiple people who have been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including in-ring talent, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

There’s no word yet on exactly when the employees were tested, or how many of them are wrestlers, but at least three people who had been at the Performance Center received positive COVID-19 test results this week. It was noted that WWE will now be doing more COVID-19 testing before this week’s TV tapings on Friday, to make sure the coronavirus has not spread among talent and behind-the-scenes workers. It was also reported by PWInsider that the company began emailing talent and staff over the weekend to inform them that there had been a new COVID-19 positive test result. The e-mails advised the employees to again get tested for the virus. This report noted that there have since been multiple positives coming out of the new round of testing.

As noted, a developmental talent recently tested positive for COVID-19 and that caused WWE to nix last Tuesday’s tapings and hold a round of COVID-19 testing instead, which lasted all day. The employees who received a negative test result were able to resume filming at the Performance Center. Stay tuned for updates as WWE prepares to tape TV on Friday at the Performance Center.

New Covid-19 cases have spiked in the state of Florida to record-highs over the last several days.