Multiple Roles Available For William Regal With Impact Wrestling

During an edition of Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling official Tommy Dreamer talked about former WWE NXT commissioner William Regal possibly working for the promotion:

“If you look at management, and you look at, let’s say, the New York Giants, their G.M. is retiring, and then there goes the head coach that he picked. There goes everyone associated with that person. Triple H is no longer in charge, and everyone associated with him is gone. The only guy who’s remained is Shawn (Michaels), but Shawn was a Vince [McMahon] guy before he was a Triple H guy. Regal, the moment I heard (he was let go), I shot him a text and said, ‘If you want to be a commentator at Impact or if you want to be a General Manager figure, just let me know.’ He will have something when he chooses to.”