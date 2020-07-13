Multiple Wrestlers Will Be Free Agents From WWE Contracts On Wednesday

WWE released many employees and talents back on April 15th due to the impact of the CoronaVirus. The main roster wrestlers who were cut will see their 90-day non-compete clauses expire on Wednesday of this week, July 15th. It’s believed that at least some of the wrestlers will end up in AEW and Impact. Impact has been teasing some of the recently released WWE stars for their Slammiversary PPV this Saturday. EC3, Heath Slater, and Eric Young have been rumored for Impact. It’s also been reported that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have already signed with Impact.

Numerous NXT talents were also released back on April 15th. They were under 30-day non-competes clauses and were free agents as of May 15th. WWE also released or furloughed a number of producers on April 15th, and it’s been reported that some of those will be brought back as WWE begins to resume normal operations from the COVID changes.

The following former WWE main roster Superstars will become free agents later this week:

-Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Epico Colon, Eric Young, Erick Rowan, Heath Slater Karl Anderson, Kurt Angle, Lio Rush, Luke Gallows, Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis, No Way Jose, Primo Colon, Rusev, Sarah Logan (currently pregnant), Zack Ryder