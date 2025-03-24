Multiple Wrestling Stars React To Passing Of Bill Mercer

Michael Hayes, Missy Hyatt and other pro wrestling legends and personalities took to X today to comment on the passing of legendary WCCW commentator Bill Mercer.

Man, I just read about the passing of a true World Class Legend, Bill Mercer.

So sorry to hear that.

We gave Bill a really hard time and he took it all in stride like the true Pro he was.

My prayers and condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) March 24, 2025

I literally found out a minute ago that bill mercer passed away. What a life he lived. Military veteran, news journalist, wrestling announcer, college professor, and more. Boy dd he squeeze in so much in 99 years. Class act. — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) March 24, 2025

The CAC is saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Bill Mercer at the age of 99, a iconic voice in the world of professional wrestling. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones, friends, and the entire wrestling community. Rest in peace, Bill. pic.twitter.com/EYZGe5Zugb — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) March 24, 2025

Rest In Peace legendary announcer and reporter Bill Mercer. One of the under rated voice of professional wrestling. He was 99. pic.twitter.com/oen4jzNt0Z — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 23, 2025

RIP Bill Mercer pic.twitter.com/MgqufDi4lY — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) March 24, 2025